Three South Dakota State University student-athletes have been honored with the Outstanding Jackrabbit Award. The honors were announced via a news release on Monday. Receiving the award were soccer player Maggie Smither, football player Christian Rozeboom and track athlete Sam Zenner.
Smither has been honored three times as the Summit League Goalkeeper of the Year during a record-setting career. The Sioux Falls native holds career school records for wins (44), shutouts (32) and saves (298), as well as single-season school records for goals against average (0.34 in 2016), wins (14 in 2019), shutouts (14 in 2019) and save percentage (.916). A two-time MVP of the Summit League Women's Soccer Championship, Smither set league records with 14 shutouts in 2019, and 32 for her career.
Rozeboom finished his standout career as the Jackrabbits' all-time leader in tackles with 475. A linebacker from Sioux Center, Iowa, he tallied 100 or more tackles each of his four seasons, including a team-high 111 tackles in 2019. Rozeboom was a four-time first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection. He earned All-America recognition three times. Rozeboom was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision as a senior.
Zenner excelled on the track for the Jackrabbits, winning back-to-back Summit League indoor 200-meter titles in 2019 and 2020. He was also named the Outstanding Track Performer at the 2019 Summit League Indoor Championships hosted, which were won by the Jackrabbits. Zenner added a 60-meter title among his 10 career all-Summit League awards. The Eagan, Minnesota, native also ran on two league-champion 4x100-meter relays during the outdoor season in 2018 and 2019, the latter of which went on to earn honorable mention All-America recognition at the NCAA Championships. He also was a two-time honoree on Summit League All-Academic squads.
Four other SDSU student-athletes were honored with the Jackrabbit Scholar-Athlete Award. Those athletes are football player Lance Eide, track and field/cross country athlete Evan Fick, golfer Sydney Bormann and swimmer Lily Schimke.
In all, 37 graduating senior student-athletes compiled a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
