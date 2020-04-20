Three South Dakota University wrestlers were honored on Friday when they were selected to the Division I All-America Second Team by the National Wrestling Coaches Association. The three wrestlers were 149-pound senior Henry Pohlmeyer, 184-pound senior Zach Carlson and 197-pound redshirt freshman Tanner Sloan. This year’s All-America honors were based on each wrestler’s overall body of work through conference tournaments.
Pohlmeyer, a Johnston, Iowa native, went 22-5 en route to a third straight National Tournament. He won nine consecutive victories before losing in the 149-pound title bout of the Big 12 Championships. He finished his career with a 76-43 record.
Carlson, who calls Murdock, Minn. home, led the Jacks with 25 victories, including 15 victories in duals. He recorded 15 bonus-point victories, including seven major decision victories, five technical fall victories and three pinfall victories. Carlson was a runner-up in the 184-pound weight class at the Big 12 Championships.
Alburnett, Iowa’s Sloan went 21-6 in his first season in the Jackrabbit lineup. He led the team with eight major decision victories. Sloan had four more pinfall victories. He reached the 197-pound championship match at the Big 12 Championships.
The Jacks went 12-6 in duals while finishing fourth in the Big 12 standings. Freshman Tanner Cook (165 pounds) and junior Danny Vega (125 pounds) also qualified for the National Championships.
