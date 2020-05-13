This week’s Throwback Thursday Sports Photo Essay of the Week is a tribute to the senior athletes in the Capital City area. We would like to let these seniors know that they are in our thoughts. Congratulations to them on graduating here in the near future.
Throwback Thursday Sports Photo Essay of the Week
Thank you for subscribing. If you are able to go above and beyond to support your newspaper during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
scottm
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.