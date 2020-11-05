Josh Rowse

Pierre's Josh Rowse tries to fight through a pair of Yankton defenders during their Eastern South Dakota Conference football game on Friday at Yankton's Crane-Youngworth Field.

 James D. Cimburek/Yankton Press & Dakotan

Pierre T.F. Riggs Activities Director Brian Moser clarified the ticket situation in regards to Friday's Class 11AA State Semifinals game between the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and the Yankton Bucks at Crane Youngworth Field in Yankton.

All adults will need to get a voucher to get into the game. All children that are in kindergarten through the eighth grade, as well as all children in pre-kindergarten will need a voucher. All high school students can show their student ID to get into the game.

Kickoff for Friday's game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game can be heard on River 92.7 from the Dakota Radio Group, and at 1240 AM from Today’s KCCR. The game will also be livestreamed on the Yankton and Pierre NFHS webpages. 

 

