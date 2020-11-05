Pierre T.F. Riggs Activities Director Brian Moser clarified the ticket situation in regards to Friday's Class 11AA State Semifinals game between the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and the Yankton Bucks at Crane Youngworth Field in Yankton.
All adults will need to get a voucher to get into the game. All children that are in kindergarten through the eighth grade, as well as all children in pre-kindergarten will need a voucher. All high school students can show their student ID to get into the game.
Kickoff for Friday's game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game can be heard on River 92.7 from the Dakota Radio Group, and at 1240 AM from Today’s KCCR. The game will also be livestreamed on the Yankton and Pierre NFHS webpages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.