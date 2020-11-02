The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors will face the Yankton Bucks at Crane Youngworth Field in Yankton on Friday night in the Class 11AA State Football Semifinals. The winner will earn a trip to the Class 11AA State Championship Game at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. However, if you plan on attending Friday’s game in-person, there is some important information you might need to know.
If you are a parent or a Govs football fan, you will not be able to purchase a ticket to Friday’s game without a voucher. Each player, manager and coach will receive six vouchers that they can give to their family members and/or other fans. High school students do not need vouchers to purchase tickets. However, they must show their high school student ID to purchase a ticket. This ticket policy is not unlike many other ticket policies at several Class AA schools.
Friday’s game is a rematch of a game on Sept. 11 that was also played at Crane Youngworth Field. The Bucks defeated the Govs 52-29 to hand them their first of two losses.
