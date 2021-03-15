The three State Girls Basketball Tournaments across South Dakota came to a close on Saturday. The Class AA State Tournament took place at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, while the Class A State Tournament took place at the Watertown Civic Arena in Watertown. The Class B State Tournament took place at the Huron Arena in Huron.
In the Class AA ranks, top seed Sioux Falls Washington defeated the upset-minded Rapid City Stevens Raiders 43-26 in the championship game. O’Gorman took third place after defeating Brandon Valley 53-47, while Harrisburg defeated Mitchell 65-59 to win the consolation championship. Aberdeen Central defeated Rapid City Central 61-33 in the final game for Aberdeen Central coach Dawn Seiler. O’Gorman senior guard Isabelle Moore was named the Class AA Spirit of Su.
In Class A, Aberdeen Roncalli won their first ever Class A girls basketball title after defeating the Hamlin Chargers 48-31. The Winner Warriors defeated the St. Thomas More Cavaliers 54-51 in the third place game. Sioux Falls Christian defeated Dakota Valley 51-48 in the consolation championship, while McCook Central/Montrose defeated Belle Fourche 49-42 in the seventh place game. St. Thomas More senior guard Haleigh Timmer was selected as the Class A Spirit of Su.
White River defeated Castlewood 57-37 to win their first ever Class B State Girls Championship, and the first Class B Girls Championship for a team in Region 7B. White River senior guard Caelyn Valandra-Prue ended her career as the eighth best scorer in South Dakota girls basketball history with a point total of 2,536 total points despite missing a chunk of time with a knee injury. Ethan defeated Corsica-Stickney 59-48 in the third place game, while Herreid/Selby Area defeated Waverly-South Shore 53-36 in the consolation championship. Viborg-Hurley defeated Hanson 40-37 to earn seventh place. Corsica-Stickney senior center Raven Barse was selected as the Class B Spirit of Su.
The State Boys Basketball Tournaments will take place this week. The Class AA State Tournament will be at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, while the Class A State Tournament will be at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. The Class B State Tournament will be at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.