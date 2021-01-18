The Lyman Raiders boys basketball team took on the White River Tigers in the championship game of the Jones County Invitational on Saturday in Murdo. The Tigers came away with a 67-60 victory.
The Raiders started the game shooting over 50 percent from the field. They took a 17-12 lead after the first quarter. The Raiders extended that lead to 35-26 at halftime. The hot shooting would not last, as the Tigers roared back to take a 49-43 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Tigers clinched their victory by outscoring the Raiders 18-17 in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders made six of their 12 free throw attempts, while the Tigers made 19 of 29 shots from the charity stripe. The Tigers had 10 turnovers to just eight for the Raiders. The Raiders held a 39-31 rebounding advantage.
Junior center Toby Estes led the Raiders with 20 points and 17 rebounds. Senior forward Declan Cleveland had 13 points off the bench, while junior guard Sam McClanahan had eight points.
Sophomore forward Joe Sayler led the Tigers with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Junior guard Dylan Marshall added 18 points, while senior guard Colbe Scott had 16 points.
The Tigers (7-3) will next see action against the Canistota Hawks (6-1) at the Hanson Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT. The Raiders (5-2) will take on the Faith Longhorns (7-1) at the Lyman Gardens in Presho on Thursday. Games are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT. Thursday’s game against Faith came about after the Raiders’ game against the Stanley County Buffaloes that was to have been played at the Jones County Invitational on Friday was canceled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.