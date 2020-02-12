The first match-up of the season between the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and the Huron Tigers this season at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre was an instant classic. The sequel on Tuesday night at the Huron Arena in Huron might have been even better.
The Tigers held a slim 16-15 lead in the first quarter. They extended that lead to 35-27 at halftime.
The Govs started their comeback in the second half by outscoring the Tigers 10-9 in the third quarter. The Govs were down 44-37 entering the fourth quarter. They held a 59-56 lead late. Tigers senior guard Havyn Heinz was fouled on a made layup attempt with 24 seconds left. She made the free throw to tie the game up at 59-59.
Govs freshman guard Remington Price missed a three point attempt with nine seconds left. Tigers freshman guard Heavan Gainey rebounded the ball and was fouled. Gainey made the second of her two free throws to give the Tigers a 60-59 lead. Another missed three pointer for the Govs, this time by junior forward Miah Kienholz, was rebounded by Gainey with 0.4 seconds left. Gainey made the front end of her free throws. The second free throw attempt was off the mark, but the game was decided. The Tigers won 61-59.
Tuesday’s game was the second time that the Tigers have beaten the Govs. They won 54-52 on Dec. 17 in Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre.
The Tigers were led by senior guard Havyn Heinz, who had a game-high 27 points. Freshman guard Heavan Gainey added 12 points.
The Govs were led by senior forward Kodi Severyn, who had 15 points. Freshman guard Remington Price and senior forward Kylee Thorpe each had 14 points.
The Tigers (no. 10 in Class AA) are now 7-7. The Govs (no. 13 in Class AA) fall to 7-11. They will have a lengthy break before they play the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots (11-3, no. 3 in Class AA) in their home finale at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre next Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
