The beginning met the end on Friday night when the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team faced the Harrisburg Tigers in a Class AA SoDak16 game in Harrisburg. The first game for each team this season was against each other in Harrisburg.
The Tigers raced out to a 15-8 lead after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 30-22 at halftime. The Govs were able to cut into the Tiger lead midway through the third quarter, bringing the game to a 35-30 score. The Tigers went on a 7-0 run to end the quarter, and they never looked back. The Tigers put the finishing touches on their 57-40 victory by outscoring the Govs 15-8.
The Tigers were led by junior forward Brecli Honner, who had a game high 19 points. Senior forward Faith Van Holland had nine points. Sophomore forward Emilee Boyer and senior forward Aby Phipps each had eight points.
The Govs were led by junior forward Caytee Williams, who had 11 points. Freshman forward Ayvrie Kaiser had nine points, while senior forward Kodi Severyn had seven points.
The Tigers made 18 of their 50 shots from the field, including five three point shots. Comparatively, the Govs made 13 of their 47 shots, including two threes. The Tigers were nearly perfect from the free throw line. They made 16 of their 18 attempts. The Govs made nine of their 16 shots from the charity stripe. The Tigers outrebounded the Govs 38-17.
The Tigers improve their record to 17-4, while the Govs fall to 7-14. Friday’s loss was their sixth straight to end the season. This will be the third year in a row that the Govs have not made the Class AA State Girls Basketball Tournament. Friday’s game was the final one in a Govs uniform for Kodi Severyn and Kylee Thorpe.
The Tigers will advance to the Class AA State Girls Basketball Tournament, which will be played on March 19-21 in Sioux Falls. They will take on the Yankton Gazelles (15-6) in their first round game at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. The Gazelles defeated the Tigers 60-58 in a game played at the Sioux Falls Pentagon on Feb. 6.
