The Stanley County Buffaloes took to the road, Tuesday night, for the first of three straight road games to close out their regular season schedule. They faced the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers in Mobridge in a battle of Region 6A teams.
The Tigers jumped out to an 18-7 lead in the first quarter. They extended their lead to 38-14 by halftime. The Buffs doubled their point total in the third quarter, but they still found themselves down 57-28 going into the fourth quarter. The Tigers put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Buffs 15-13. The Tigers won 72-41. No individual statistics were provided for Tuesday’s game.
The Tigers (12-5, no. 2 in Region 6A) will host the Winner Warriors in Mobridge on Friday night. It will be Senior Night for the Tigers, who have three seniors on the team. Those seniors are Reese Cerney, Caden Halsey and Kregen Norder.
The Buffs (7-10, no. 6 in Region 6A) will face the Miller Rustlers (0-16, no. 7 in Region 6A) in Miller on Monday. Games are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. Monday’s game will be Senior Night for the Rustlers. Their three seniors are Josh Lesnar, Tyler Schumacher and Peyton Campbell.
The Buffs will finish their regular season by playing against the Winner Warriors (12-5, no. 3 in Region 7A) next Thursday in Winner. Next Thursday’s game will also be Senior Night for the Warriors. Their seniors are Joren Bruun, Dawson Phillips, Kameron Meiners, Ethan Vesely, Phillip Jorgenson, Jacob Clay, Fred Whiting and Oscar Pravecek. Games are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.