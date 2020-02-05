The Stanley County Buffaloes and Lady Buffaloes basketball teams competed against the Todd County Falcons in a boys/girls basketball doubleheader in Mission on Tuesday night.
The girls game saw the Falcons control the game from start to finish. They led 17-8 after the first quarter and 36-17 at halftime. The Falcons led 52-21 after three quarters. Because the Falcons' lead was over 30 points, the clock ran continuously for the rest of the game. The Lady Buffs got their shots up in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough. The Falcons came away with a 61-29 victory.
The Falcons jumped to a 15-11 lead in a fast-paced first quarter in the boys' game. They extended that lead to 30-25. The second half proved to be the downfall for the Buffs, who couldn’t quite get the shots to fall that they needed. The Falcons led 47-30 after three quarters. They ended up with a 70-42 victory.
Individual statistics for both games were not provided.
The Lady Buffs fall to 0-15 with the loss, their 25th straight dating back to last season. The Buffs fall to 6-9 with their loss in the boys' game. Both teams will have the rest of the week to prepare for a pair of games next week.
On Tuesday, the Lady Buffs will play Kadye Fernholz and the Miller Rustlers (8-4) in a battle of Region 6A teams. Games are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Buffs will head on the road to play the tough White River Tigers (11-2) on Thursday. Games on that night are also scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. Both the Lady Buffs and Buffs will play against the Wall Eagles next Saturday night at Parkview Auditorium. The Eagles' girls are 7-7, while the Eagles' boys are 5-7. Games next Saturday are scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. CT.
