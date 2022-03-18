The State Class B Boys Basketball Tournament kicked off on Thursday at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen. All of the top seeds in the tournament won their opening round games.
The first game of the day saw the top seed De Smet Bulldogs defeat the no. 8 seed Waubay/Summit Mustangs 60-28. The Bulldogs were led by junior center Damon Wilkinson, who had 15 points. Senior guard and South Dakota State commit Kalen Garry had 10 points. The Mustangs were led by junior guards Damon Opdahl and Jonathan Johnston, who each had eight points.
The second game saw the no. 4 seed Potter County Battlers defeat the no. 5 seed Aberdeen Christian Knights 63-48. The Battlers were led by senior guard Grant Luikens, who had 24 points. Senior guard Drake Bassett added 20 points, while senior guard Cooper Logan had 12 points. The Knights were led by junior guard Jackson Isakson and junior forward Ethan Russell. Both players had 14 points. Junior guard Malek Wieker added 12 points.
The third game of the day saw the no. 2 seed Lower Brule Sioux defeat the no, 7 seed Castlewood Warriors 51-48. The Sioux were led by senior forward Keshaume Thigh, who had 21 points. The Warriors were led by senior guard Tristan Nielson, who had 20 points. Sophomore guard Lane Tvedt had 12 points, while freshman center Bryon Laue added 10 points.
The final game of the opening day saw the no. 3 seed White River Tigers defeat the no. 6 Freeman Academy/Marion Bearcats 75-70. Junior guard Joe Sayler led the Tigers with a tournament high 43 points. Junior forward Kendrell Cuevas had 11 points. The Bearcats were led by junior guard Connor Epp, who had 26 points. Junior guard Matthew Hagen added 13 points, while senior forward Thalen Schroeder had 12 points.
The Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament will continue throughout the week. It is broadcasted by South Dakota Public Broadcasting on television and on sdpb.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.