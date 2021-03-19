The Class AA State Boys Basketball Tournament got underway at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City on Thursday. The first round saw a couple of lower seeds take it to the top seeds, but Thursday belonged to the top seeds.
No. 1 seed Sioux Falls Washington had about all they could handle from the no. 9 ranked Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles, but they came away with the 56-53 victory. The O’Gorman Knights defeated the Harrisburg Tigers 58-39. Star player Matthew Mors and the no. 2 ranked Yankton Bucks were able to hold on for a 50-46 victory over the no. 7 ranked Mitchell Kernels. The Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders defeated the Brandon Valley Lynx 64-47 in the first round finale.
In the consolation semifinals, the Golden Eagles defeated the Tigers 53-51 to advance to the consolation championship. They will play the winner of the Lynx/Kernels game, which was not completed at the time of this writing. Placing games for the Class AA State Boys Basketball Tournament start at noon MT on Saturday.
