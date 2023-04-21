TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri didn't see a lot to like this season as his team struggled to a .500 finish and a disappointing play-in defeat.

So Ujiri kicked off an offseason of change "on all fronts" on Friday by firing Nick Nurse, who led Toronto to its first and only NBA title four years ago.

