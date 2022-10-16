Colton Brady
Stanley County's Colton Brady pushes forward against the Faith Longhorn's defense on Friday night.

The Stanley County Buffaloes ended their regular season on a sour note after suffering a lopsided defeat to Faith on Friday.

The Longhorns dominated the Buffs at Ole Williamson Field, 42-16.

Stanley County's Colton Brady avoids several tackles before Faith's defense catches him during a run on Friday night.
A second quarter Stanley County touchdown reduced the team's deficit to 28-14, Longhorns, with a 2-point play following it.
Stanley County's Blaize Frost goes up to receive a pass as Faith's Rylan Palmer intercepts the throw on Friday night.
Stanley County's Broch Zeeb runs with the ball during the Friday night game against Faith at Ole Williamson Field.

