The Stanley County Buffaloes ended their regular season on a sour note after suffering a lopsided defeat to Faith on Friday.
The Longhorns dominated the Buffs at Ole Williamson Field, 42-16.
Stanley County had a hard start during the game's opening. The Buffs went scoreless on their first four possessions, and Faith took advantage.
On fourth-and-goal from the six, Jess Harper found Rylan Palmer in the end zone for the Longhorns passing touchdown. Faith went up 8-0 after a successful two-point conversion with about three minutes left in the opening quarter.
A couple of minutes later, Palmer intercepted Stanley County’s pass by junior quarterback Broch Zeeb to set up Faith’s offense at midfield.
Harper later found Palmer again, this time from 37 yards out for the duo’s second score of the half. Another successful two-point try put the Longhorns up 16-0 less than two minutes into the second quarter.
Just four minutes later, Harper and Palmer torched the Buffs’ defense for the third time. And just like that, it was 22-0 Faith.
Stanley County finally stopped the bleeding, thanks to Zeeb. He ran in his first score near the goal line and then converted the two-point conversion on an identical play, but the Buffs still trailed 22-8 with 2:45 remaining in the first half.
Faith responded quickly, though, with a 34-yard rushing touchdown that put the Longhorns up by 20 just 37 seconds later.
Stanley County ended the first half on a positive note following Zeeb’s second rushing score as time expired. The nine-yard scamper and a successful two-point conversion cut the Buffs’ deficit to 28-16 at halftime.
Self-inflicted wounds was Stanley County’s demise in the second half.
After forcing a Faith three-and-out, the Buffs drove all the way down to the red zone, as they looked prime to score on their opening drive.
But Stanley County came up empty after a high snap allowed the Longhorns to sack Zeeb on fourth-and-goal with just over five minutes left in the third quarter.
Faith couldn’t capitalize on its defensive stop and was forced to punt it back to the Buffs.
But Stanley County’s assuming drive ended the exact same way, this time on its own side of the field.
As the Buffs prepared to punt, another high snap caused the punter to run backwards to try to fall on the ball. Luckily for Stanley County, he was able to recover it, but the Longhorns would take over on the Buffs’ 16 yard-line.
Faith (6-2) took advantage of the home team’s miscue this time after a rushing touchdown by Harper and a successful two-point try, as the Longhorns found themselves up 36-16 with just over a minute left in the quarter.
Then, just two minutes into the final period, Palmer picked off Zeeb once again, as Stanley County went for it on fourth-and-nine.
That led to Harper throwing his fourth score on the night, giving the game’s final score.
The Buffs ended their season with a 3-5 record.
Their reward? A date with No. 1 Wall (8-0) in the first round of the 9AA Playoffs.
Stanley County enters the postseason as the 16th seed and will look to upset the top-seeded Eagles on the road on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The winner will face either No. 8 Bon Homme or No. 9 Ipswich in the quarterfinals on Oct. 27.
