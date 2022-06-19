The Pierre Trappers at 7:05 p.m. today will take on the Red River Pilots from Grand Forks, North Dakota, after going 1-1 during a three-day Expedition League series at Canary Stadium in Sioux Falls.
The Trappers will go into the collegiate-level game with a 7-14 record.
The Trappers picked up 11 hits during a 10-5 Friday win over the North Iowa Ragin’ Roosters from Bancroft. Picking up two hits each for Pierre were second baseman Jackson Mix, first baseman Will Hoch and designated hitter Daniel Haab. Mix added three stolen bases, while shortstop Andrew Beavers and outfielder Erik Lemberg each had two RBIs for the winners.
“I’m proud of my kids for continuing to fight hard despite the season not starting as well as we’d like,” Trappers General Manager John Hunt said.
Logan McKeever earned the victory on the mound, giving up 5 hits in five innings and striking out six while allowing the Roosters to score 2 runs.
“He had his ups and downs throughout the game,” Hunt said. “He had one kind of tough inning, but got himself out of a couple of jams where he had runners on base.”
Trappers reliever Parker Lewis pitched 3 innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out one batter. Trevor Seagraves pitched the final inning, giving up 4 hits and striking out one.
Travis Herbert was tagged with the loss, allowing 6 hits and striking out 7 over five innings.
On Saturday, the Trappers fell 6-1 to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs from Minot, North Dakota.
Outfielder Maddox Mueller went 2-for-3 to lead the Trappers at the plate.
Sabre Dogs pitcher Thomas Gutierrez limited the Trappers to 4 hits and 1 run over eight innings. Gutierrez struck out 8 and walked 1.
Louis Manning was tagged with the loss for the Trappers after giving up 9 hits and 5 runs over six innings. Manning struck out three batters.
Colton Yanish relieved Manning, giving up 4 hits and striking out two batters over three innings.
The Sabre Dogs collected 13 hits. Jesus Rojas improved on his .125 batting average after going 3 for 4.
