The Pierre Trappers went 1-2 during an Expedition League series at Canary Stadium in Sioux Falls over the weekend. The Trappers, who have seven injured players, fell to 7-15 on the season, slipping into third place in the four-team collegiate-level league.
“They’re always fighting and they never give up,” Trappers General Manager John Hunt said about the weekend. “They could’ve lost by a lot more and were unable to get that clutch hit at a needed time.”
Despite high winds and temperatures climbing into the high 90s, the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs from Minot, North Dakota, went 3-0 for the series, improving their record to 20-1. The Red River Pilots of Grand Rapids, North Dakota, improved to 7-11 on the season after going 2-1 in the series and the North Iowa Ragin Roosters of Bancroft fell to 6-12 after losing all three of its games.
The Sabre Dogs will host the Trappers in a doubleheader at 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday. The Trappers kick off a seven-game homestand on Thursday at Hyde Stadium.
Trappers vs Pilots
Pitcher Jaxson Lucas got the win after the Pilots defeated the Trappers 5-3 on Sunday. Lucas went five innings, allowing for two runs on five hits and striking out three. His season record improved to 2-2.
Relief pitcher Noah McCreary took the loss for the Trappers, giving up two runs on three hits in one inning. McCreary also had one walk and one strikeout.
Starting in his first game for the Trappers, pitcher Sam D’Anneo went four innings, surrendering two runs on four hits. D’Anneo graduated from high school in Sacramento two weeks ago and it was his first time throwing against college batters, Hunt said.
“I’m actually very happy with his first start,” he said. “He went four innings and both runs were unearned.”
Hunt also praised catchers Daniel Haab and Garrett Arnold for throwing out a couple of runners on the basepath.
Preston Lau led the Trappers with two hits in four at-bats. Pierre had a total of seven hits to the Pilots’ 10. Red River’s Alex Miller went three-for-three at the plate with two RBIs and a stolen base. Teammates Tanner Thompson and Caleb Whitley picked up two hits each.
Trappers vs Sabre Dogs
Three errors in the third inning contributed to the Trappers’ 6-1 Saturday loss to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs.
“With those guys, you can’t make mistakes like we did in the third inning of the game,” Hunt said. “We dropped the ball a few times, threw the ball around the infield and outfield.”
Outfielder Maddox Mueller hit two doubles and Will Hoch added a double to lead the Trappers at the plate.
“The winds were blowing at 20 mph,” Hunt said. “Otherwise, Will would’ve easily had two home runs.”
Sabre Dogs pitcher Thomas Gutierrez limited the Trappers to four hits and one run over eight innings. Gutierrez struck out eight and walked one.
Louis Manning was tagged with the loss for the Trappers after giving up nine hits and five runs over six innings. Manning struck out three batters.
Colton Yanish relieved Manning, giving up four hits and striking out two batters over three innings.
The Sabre Dogs collected 13 hits. Jesus Rojas improved on his .125 batting average after going three-for-four.
Trappers versus Ragin’ Roosters
On Friday, the Pierre Trappers exploded with six runs in the third inning to take the lead over the Ragin’ Roosters. Pierre added four more runs in the final two innings to secure a 10-5 win.
“I’m proud of my kids for continuing to fight hard despite the season not starting as well as we’d like,” Hunt said.
Logan McKeever earned the victory on the mound, giving up five hits in five innings and striking out six while allowing the Roosters to score two runs.
“He had his ups and downs throughout the game,” Hunt said. “He had one kind of tough inning, but got himself out of a couple of jams where he had runners on base.”
Trappers reliever Parker Lewis pitched three innings, allowing two hits and striking out one batter. Trevor Seagraves pitched the final inning, giving up four hits and striking out one.
Travis Herbert was tagged with the loss, allowing six hits and striking out seven over five innings.
Both teams had 11 hits; second baseman Jackson Mix, first baseman Will Hoch and designated hitter Daniel Haab had two hits each for the Trappers. Mix also added three stolen bases, while shortstop Andrew Beavers and outfielder Erik Lemberg added two RBIs for the winners.
For the Roosters, outfielder Nick Eastman went four-for-five, hitting two singles, two doubles and an RBI. Herbert picked up two hits.
