Alex Gonzales strike

The umpire calls an emphatic strike out call while Trappers catcher Alex Gonzales throws the ball back to the pitcher during a game against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in 2020.

 Courtesy Bob Grandpre

The Pierre Trappers released their 2021 schedule on Wednesday. The regular season will stretch from May 25-August 7.

The 2021 Trappers will have a new general manager in Kelcy Nash at the helm. Seth McLemore is the new head coach of the Trappers. The Trappers have announced over 15 player signings and a few intern signings. The Trappers will play against a couple of new teams in the 2021 season, when they play the Sioux Falls Sunfish and Mining City Tommyknockers. A third expansion team, the Canyon County Spuds, will also see action for the first time in 2021. The All-Star Extravaganza will be held at Mike Lansing Field in Casper on July 19-21.

