Pierre Trappers general manager Kelcy Nash announced the first player signings for the Pierre Trappers on Sunday. The first players signed were Braden Sorge and Richie Williams.
Sorge is a freshman outfielder at the University of North Georgia. He is originally from Savannah, Georgia. Sorge was named to the All-State Honorable Mention team twice, and the All-State Second Team once. Sorge waas a three time All-Region honoree, and a three time All-Greater Savannah team member. His hobbies include fishing, hunting and lifting weights. Sorge’s favorite professional athlete is Bryce Harper, and his favorite team is the Cincinnati Reds. Sorge’s biggest sports thrill was hitting a walkoff against his high school rival.
Williams is a freshman outfielder at the University of Maine. He is originally from Georgetown, Massachusetts. Williams had a .309 batting average and eight runs batted in during his junior season before being sidelined with a broken collarbone. Williams’ secondary position is pitcher.
More signings are expected to be announced as the season draws near.
