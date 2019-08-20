The Pierre Trappers announced their season awards over the weekend. These awards were voted on by front office staff, coaches and local media.
Infielders dominated the awards. Third baseman Zane Phelps and shortstop Michael Herrera were named Co-MVPs. Herrera was named the Gold Glove Infielder. He had a .914 fielding percentage in 62 games played. Herrera had 56 putouts and 135 assists. Phelps was named the Silver Slugger Infielder. He had a batting average of .297 to go along with a team high 12 home runs.
The Pitcher of the Year was awarded to Jackson Back. The left hander from Bemidji State had a 5-1 record and an ERA of 2.34. Back had 59 strikeouts to go along with 12 walks. The Reliever of the Year is A.J. Fell. The right hander from Spring Hill College had an ERA of .210. Fell gave up seven earned runs and struck out 22 batters in 30 innings pitched.
The Gold Glove Catcher went to Johnny Pacheco, who had a fielding percentage of .976 in 26 games played. The Silver Slugger Catcher went to Alex Gonzales. Gonzales had an on base percentage of .405. He had 40 walks and 38 runs.
Nick Grossman was named the Silver Slugger Outfielder. He had a batting average of .362, as well as 36 RBIs and an on base percentage of .503. Center Fielder Ken Scott was named the Gold Glove Outfielder. He had a fielding percentage of .987 in 34 games played.
The final award given was the Grizz Grinder Award. This award is given to a player that is willing to do anything and everything that is asked of them. The 2019 Grizz Grinder Award was given to Billy Moreland, who played all nine positions in a single game against the Spearfish Sasquatch on July 28.
