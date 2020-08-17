The game between the Pierre Trappers and Hastings Sodbusters that was scheduled to be played on Sunday at Hyde Stadium in Pierre was canceled after a player came in direct contact with someone who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The player in question has been tested for the virus. Results of his test should be known on Monday. According to the announcement made on the Pierre Trappers’ social media pages, the move was done as a precautionary measure for the safety of the players, staff and fans. The team is hopeful to play on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Badlands Big Sticks if the player tests negative unless they are told they are unable to.
The Trappers plan on sanitizing Hyde Stadium like usual in preparation for any potential games this week. Masks are optional to be worn at Hyde Stadium during Trappers games. Fans in attendance are free to wear a mask if they desire to. The gameday staff and concession stand staff will be wearing masks.
If the test comes back positive, the Trappers will end their season with a 19-30 record. They lost Friday’s game 8-3, and Saturday’s game 3-2 to the Sodbusters. Saturday’s game in particular saw several Trappers pitchers getting a chance to play the field, as well as interns Bryce Wheary and Richard Cosgrove taking the field. Alex Sheetz, who played for the Trappers in 2019, also made a return to action on Saturday.
If the games are able to be played, both games are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. CT. Tuesday’s gameday promotion is Turn Ahead the Clock Night, while Wednesday’s promotion is Fan Appreciation Night.
