The Pierre Trappers played three of their four game road trip against the Badlands Big Sticks this weekend at the Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark in Dickinson. It was a weekend to forget. The Trappers lost all three games they played this weekend.
Friday’s game saw the Big Sticks go up 6-0 in the second inning. The Trappers were able to score a run in the fourth inning, but that was it for them offensively. Defensively, the Trappers committed five errors and two wild pitches thrown. The Big Sticks were able to get the runs they needed to win 8-1.
Nick Flesher earned the victory on the mound for the Big Sticks. He allowed one run on two hits in seven innings, striking out four and walking two.
AJ Fell took the loss for the Trappers. He gave up seven runs on five hits in four innings, striking out six and walking three.
Saturday’s game was a little more competitive. The Trappers went up 2-0 on a two-run home run by Tavian Josenburger. Both teams traded runs and the lead throughout the middle part of the game. The Big Sticks took the lead for good when Mason Schwellenbach scored on a Gaylan Young sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Big Sticks went on to win 5-4.
Colin Millar was the winning pitcher for the Big Sticks. He allowed zero runs on zero hits in two innings. Michael Reddick recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
Seth Goodrich took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed two runs on two hits in one inning of work.
Sunday’s game saw the Trappers attempt a comeback. The Big Sticks took an 11-1 lead into the seventh inning. The Trappers responded with four runs in the eighth inning and five runs in the ninth inning. However, it was not meant to be. The Big Sticks were able to get the last crucial out to clinch an 11-10 victory.
Geo Camfield earned the victory on the hill for the Big Sticks. He allowed one run on seven hits in six innings, walking two and striking out three. Michael Reddick recorded the last out to earn the save.
Jake Leger was on the losing end on the mound for the Trappers. He gave up five runs on seven hits in three innings, striking out four and walking three.
The Trappers (17-26) have lost four straight games. They ended their four game series against the Big Sticks (26-16) on Monday. The two teams will make their way to Pierre for a three game series at Hyde Stadium starting on Tuesday. First pitch for all three games is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. Gameday promotions are Game Show Night, Politically Correct Night and Salute to Plumbing Night. Tuesday’s game will begin an eight game homestand at Hyde Stadium for the Trappers.
