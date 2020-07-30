The Pierre Trappers played the Fremont Moo in the second game of their three game series at Moller Field in Fremont on Wednesday. The Trappers came into the game with a 2-3 record against the Moo this season. The Moo emerged with a 9-4 victory.
The Moo had nine hits in the game. They were led by Ronnie McBride, who had three hits and three runs batted in. Errors proved to be the undoing for the Trappers. They had five errors in the ball game, including two by shortstop Michael Herrera, who leads the team with 13 errors on the season. The sixth inning was the best inning offensively for the Moo. They scored five of their nine runs in that inning.
James Scurto earned the victory on the mound for the Moo. He allowed one run on six hits in seven innings, striking out five.
Jake Leger took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed three runs on five hits in five and two-thirds innings while striking out five.
The Trappers (14-18) are now 2-4 this season against the Moo (18-13). The two teams will meet up for the final game of their three game series at Moller Field in Fremont on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.
