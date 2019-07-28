Beef Cup Champions. It’s what the Pierre Trappers wanted all season.
The Trappers repeated as the Beef Cup Champions of the Expedition League after defeating the Spearfish Sasquatch 9-6 in a wild comeback at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Friday night.
The Trappers found themselves down 6-3 going into the top of the sixth inning. They scratched across a couple of runs to bring the game to a 6-5 score. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Zane Phelps scored on a Billy Moreland double to tie things up. Moreland and Max Modeste scored on an RBI single to give the Trappers a lead that they would not surrender. The Trappers added an insurance run in the eighth inning. Moreland came into the game to pitch in the ninth inning. He recorded the last three outs, and the Trappers emerged with a 9-6 Beef Cup victory.
Tiger Cox earned the victory on the mound for the Trappers. He allowed one run on two hits in four innings.
Logan Hewitt took the loss for the Sasquatch. He allowed five runs on three hits over one and two-thirds innings.
For those unaware, the Beef Cup is a trophy that is decided between the three teams in the Expedition League from South Dakota. Those teams are the Pierre Trappers, Spearfish Sasquatch and Hub City Hotshots. The Trappers won the Beef Cup after having the best record against the other two Beef Cup teams. According to Trappers head coach Tanner Neale, winning the Beef Cup for the second straight year was a goal.
“That was priority no. 1 to keep the Beef Cup in Pierre,” Neale said. “I’m glad the guys bought into it. We went out and got it. It was really good to this here tonight.”
Neale said it is a better feeling winning the Beef Cup this season, since they won the Beef Cup last season on the road.
“It feels outstanding to do this at home in front of your home crowd. It’s what we identified when we saw the schedule late in the summer. We knew we had a chance to clinch the Beef Cup at home. To see that come to fruition and share it with everyone on a fun Friday night...it feels awesome.”
Trappers general manager Jackson Bruce told the Capital Journal that seeing the team that he helped put together celebrate on the Hyde Stadium field was a pretty special moment.
“To see this come from nothing to having our guys celebrating on this field, that’s the best part,” Bruce said.
Other than Friday’s victory, this past weekend was filled with Trappers success. They defeated the Sasquatch 13-2 on Thursday. The Trappers swept a doubleheader against the Sasquatch on Saturday. They won game one 4-3, and game two 14-3.
The Trappers (16-9 in the second half, 30-25 overall) and the Sasquatch (6-19 in the second half, 24-30 overall) played the final game of their five game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Sunday afternoon. That game had yet to start as of the writing of this story.
The Trappers will host the Fremont Moo (15-8 in the second half, 26-26 overall) in a three game series starting on Monday. First pitch for Monday’s game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. There will be a doubleheader on Tuesday. First pitch for Tuesday’s games is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CT. Daily promotions will be Grand Slam Monday and Trapper Dog Tuesday. Gameday promotions will be Pierre Governors Night and Pokemon Night. The Trappers and Moo are currently in playoff contention in their respective division. The Trappers hold a one game lead over the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs as of the writing of this story. The Trappers and the Sabre Dogs will meet up in a four game series in Minot to end the week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.