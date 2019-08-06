The Pierre Trappers played the Badlands Big Sticks in front of a record-breaking crowd of 1,100 fans at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Monday night.
The Big Sticks jumped on the Trappers in the first inning for three runs. The Trappers answered back when Michael Herrera scored on a Niko Piazza single. They added another run in the third inning. The Trappers really took advantage in the fourth inning by scoring seven runs, including two off a home run by third baseman Zane Phelps. A run by the Big Sticks in the eighth inning was answered by three Trappers runs. The Trappers used two pitchers in the ninth inning to secure the 12-4 victory.
Seth Brewer earned the victory on the mound for the Trappers. He allowed three runs on six hits in five innings, walking three and striking out two.
Matt Burley took the loss for the Big Sticks. He surrendered nine runs on six hits in four innings, walking five and striking out two.
Trappers head coach Tanner Neale told the Capital Journal that Monday’s victory was a fitting end for his team.
“Not making the playoffs is what it is,” Neale said. “This environment, with all of the people and the energy was special. This means a lot to these guys. We’re going to go our separate ways tomorrow, but to end on this note is very fitting.”
The Trappers end their season in third place in the Lewis Division with a second half record on 18-16, and an overall record of 32-32. The Big Sticks (22-10 in the second half, 45-19 overall) will host the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs (22-12 in the second half, 38-26 overall) in the Lewis Division Championship on Wednesday night. The winner of that game will face the winner of the Clark Division Championship between the Fremont Moo and the Western Nebraska Pioneers in the Expedition League Championship Series, which starts on Friday.
