The Pierre Trappers came into Tuesday’s game nursing a four game losing streak to the Badlands Big Sticks. They looked to turn things around in front of their home fans at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.
The game went into extra innings tied at 6-6 after the returning hometown kid Spencer Sarringar hit a home run to tie things up in the eighth inning. The Big Sticks went up 7-6 in the top of the 11th inning when Ben Carolin crossed home plate. However, Tuesday night belonged to the Trappers. They were able to get runs from Tyler Wiltshire and Alex Gonzales to win 8-7.
The Big Sticks outhit the Trappers 11-8. The Trappers had four errors to zero for the Big Sticks. Trappers hitters earned 11 walks, while Big Stick hitters only earned six walks.
Seth Goodrich earned the win on the mound for the Trappers. He allowed one run on four hits in three and one-third innings.
Brady Robinson took the loss for the Big Sticks. He allowed one run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning while walking two.
The Trappers (18-27) and Big Sticks played the second game of their third game series on Wednesday night. Gameday promotion for Wednesday’s game was Politically Correct Night. Thursday’s series finale at Hyde Stadium is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. CT. Gameday promotion for Thursday’s game is Salute to Plumbing Night.
