The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League played the Badlands Big Sticks in a couple of games at the Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark in Dickinson. They dropped the first two games of a three game series on Monday and Tuesday.
Monday’s game saw the Big Sticks take a 3-0 lead in the second inning. The Trappers answered back in the top of the third with a couple of runs of their own. That was as close as the Trappers got to gaining the lead. The Big Sticks scored two runs in the third inning, three runs in the fourth inning and one run in the sixth inning to win 9-2.
Tyler Frank was the winning pitcher for the Big Sticks. He allowed zero runs on two hits in six innings, walking one and striking out five.
Dominick Parkhurst took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed six runs on six hits in three and a third innings while walking three and striking out two.
Tuesday’s game started out well for the Trappers. They scored three runs in the first inning. Not one to be deterred, the Big Sticks slowly mounted a comeback. They tied things up on a Carson Lundmark home run in the fifth inning. They took the lead for good in the sixth inning. Rain in Dickinson ended up cutting the game short in the eighth inning, but the damage was done. The Big Sticks won 7-3.
Aaron Ginn won the game for the Big Sticks. He allowed zero runs on zero hits in four and two-thirds innings, walking one and striking out seven.
Owen Vanthillo took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed four runs on five hits in one and two-thirds innings.
The Trappers (4-8) ended their three game series against the Big Sticks on Wednesday night. The third game had not been completed as of the writing of this story. The two teams will meet right back up for a four game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre that will start on Thursday. Games on Thursday through Saturday will start at 7:05 p.m. CT. Sunday’s game will start at 2:05 p.m. CT.
