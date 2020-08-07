The Pierre Trappers hosted the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in a doubleheader of games at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Thursday night. The Trappers were able to win one of those two games.
The first game was a continuation of Tuesday night’s game that got rained out in Minot. The Trappers, playing as the road team in their home stadium, came into Thursday’s game with a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the second inning. They added four runs in the fourth inning and two runs in the fifth inning. The Sabre Dogs scored their share of runs, but it wasn’t meant to be. The Trappers won 11-4.
Michael Cabeza earned the victory on the mound for the Trappers. He allowed one run on one hit in five innings, walking three and striking out four.
Drew Lang took the loss for the Sabre Dogs. He allowed five runs on six hits in two innings while striking out three.
The second game did not go the Trappers way, as they lost 5-0. Four of the Sabre Dogs’ five runs were unearned, meaning they came on errors and passed balls. The lone earned run for the Sabre Dogs came in the seventh inning when Josh Sololmon scored on a Mason Dineson single. The Trappers got a pair of hits from Tavian Josenberger, but that was the lone bright spot.
Austin Glaze was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Sabre Dogs. He allowed zero runs on one hit in four innings, walking four and striking out eight.
Dominick Parkhurst took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed two runs on four hits in four and two-thirds innings, walking one and striking out seven.
The Trappers (17-23) will take on the Badlands Big Sticks in a four game series at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark in Dickinson this coming weekend.
