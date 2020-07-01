The Pierre Trappers took on the Fremont Moo this week in a two-game series at Moller Field in Fremont. The Trappers lost the first game 6-3, but they won the second game 15-13.
The first game saw the Moo jump out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. The Trappers scratched across a couple of runs in the top of the fourth inning, but that was as close as they would get. The Moo added two runs in the fifth inning, and one run in the seventh inning, to earn the victory.
Ben Simonson was the winning pitcher for the Moo. He allowed two runs on four hits in one and two-thirds innings pitched while striking out two and walking two.
Michael Newman took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed three runs on one hit in two and two-thirds innings pitched while striking out four and walking two.
The second game was a very high scoring affair. The Trappers jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Both teams traded runs throughout the rest of the game. The only inning without a run was the eighth inning. A ninth inning rally by the Moo fell just short.
Seth Goodrich earned the victory on the mound for the Trappers. He allowed one run on two hits in one inning while striking out two.
Kyle Perry took the loss for the Moo. He allowed three runs on two hits in one inning.
The Trappers (2-3) played the first game of their two game series against the Western Nebraska Pioneers on Wednesday. That game had not started at press time. The Trappers will host the Hastings Sodbusters (1-4) in a three game series starting on Friday. Friday and Saturday’s games start at 7:05 p.m. CT. First pitch for Sunday’s game is 2:05 p.m. CT.
