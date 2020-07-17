The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League hosted the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in a two game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre this week. The Trappers were able to win one of those two games.
Wednesday’s game saw two runs by the Sabre Dogs in the first inning answered by two runs for the Trappers in the second inning. The two teams traded runs and the lead throughout the rest of the game. A pivotal moment came in the top of the ninth inning when Chase Alford of the Sabre Dogs scored on a Justin Cooper single to give the Sabre Dogs a 6-5 lead. The Trappers were not able to score any runs in their half of the inning, as the Sabre Dogs pitching was able to hold onto their slim lead.
Aaron Kern earned the victory for the Sabre Dogs. He allowed zero runs on two hits in two innings, striking out two and walking one.
Grant Smitz took the loss for the Trappers. He surrendered one run on two hits in two and two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking one.
Thursday’s game was a different story for the Trappers. They jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the game. The Sabre Dogs were able to score a run in the fifth inning, but that was answered by the bat of Carter Howell. Howell had three RBIs in the game, including two RBIs in the middle innings. The Trappers added four more runs and had a clutch defensive play by Carson Max in the ninth inning. Pitcher Ethan Skulja was three strikeouts away from tying the Expedition League single game record set by Trappers pitcher Tyler McDonald last season. The Trappers ended up on the right end of a 9-1 score.
Skulja was the winning pitcher for the Trappers. He allowed one run on five hits in six innings while striking out 13 batters. Pierre’s own Peyton Zabel threw three scoreless innings in relief.
Marcello Terrazas took the loss for the Sabre Dogs. He allowed four runs on ten hits in five innings while walking two and striking out two.
The Trappers (9-12) played the Fremont Moo in the first game of a two-game series at Moller Field in Fremont on Friday night. That game had not been completed at press time. The Trappers will host the Moo in a two-game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre starting on Sunday. First pitch for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. CT, while Monday’s game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.