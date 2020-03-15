The Expedition League announced via their social media pages on Friday that they have no plans to suspend the 2020 season at this time.
“Although many sports leagues and organizations have suspended their seasons, the Trappers and the Expedition League have no plans to suspend the season at this time,” the Trappers said. “We are still moving forward to start our season on time.”
The Trappers will open the season on May 26 against the expansion Sioux Falls Sunfish at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. The Trappers have won the Beef Cup two years in a row. They will be looking for a three-peat, and a first time trip to the Expedition League playoffs.
