The Pierre Trappers continue their win streak with their fourth consecutive win, they beat the Northern Iowa Ragin’ Roosters 15-3 on Wednesday night after multiple weather delays.
General Manager John Hunt said that the team is glad things are on track.
“Coach Jamie had a really good meeting with them when we started this homestand and they are a lot more excited,” Hunt said.
The Trappers initially started a bit later than scheduled due to some weather conditions, but eventually they were cleared to start shortly after 7:05 p.m.
The Trappers got things going pretty quickly in the bottom of the third inning scoring three runs against the Roosters and then scoring a whopping seven runs in the bottom of the fourth and another five at the bottom of the sixth.
Some big at-bats contributed to these high scoring innings. Anthony Barraza once again proved to be a big contributor going 2-for-2, hitting an RBI in last night’s game.
Last night’s lead batter was Garrett Arnold the catcher went 3-for-4, accounting for two RBIs.
Hunt said that the team’s batting is really starting to fall into place.
“The hitting that I talked about a week or two ago that I thought would come around is finally coming around. And it's made a huge difference,” Hunt said.
In the field, the Trappers did not have a single error in the game. First baseman Barraza had the most opportunities with seven chances.
Logan McKeever earned the win for the Trappers, pitching a little over six innings and allowing only three runs on seven hits and striking out four.
This was McKeever’s last game as a Trapper for the season before returning home due to family reasons. McKeever put on a show for his last game, and Hunt said it’s been tough to see him go.
"Of course it was sad to see him go, he’s a great kid. He had some things to take care of, which to me family is more important than summer league baseball,” Hunt said. “And he pitched a great game last night. He went in there with the attitude that he wanted to put on a good show for the Pierre fans and he did.”
In the opposing dugout, Sam Dieterich took a loss on the mound for the Roosters. Dieterich gave up 10 runs on nine hits during nearly three innings, striking out two.
The end of the game almost suffered another delay when lightning started. Hunt said luckily, both teams were in agreement to call the game at the top of the seventh.
“Because we were so close to finishing the game and because Northern Iowa was traveling home last night. Their coaches agreed to go ahead and make it an official game, which it would have been to us anyway. So, the 10-run rules come into play, and we end up with a 12-run lead,” Hunt said.
The Pierre Trappers hope to continue their winning streak as they head back on the road to play the Roosters for another four games. The Trappers record advances to 11-20 for the season.
