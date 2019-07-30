The Pierre Trappers faced the Fremont Moo on Monday night in the first game of a three game series at Hyde Stadium.
The Trappers answered a Moo run in the top of the first with two runs of their own, both of which came on back-to-back home runs by Ken Scott and Zane Phelps. The two teams traded runs throughout the game. The Trappers entered the bottom of the seventh inning down 6-4. Trappers outfielder Nick Grossman got the Trappers one run closer after scoring on an Alex Gonzales single. Grossman tied things up in the bottom of the ninth after scoring on a bases loaded walk to send the game to extra innings. The Moo scored two runs in the top of the tenth inning, one of which came on an error by relief pitcher Casey Kostrzewa. The Trappers attempted a comeback, but Ken Scott was tagged out on a game-ending double play. The Moo won 8-7.
Cedric Girard earned the victory on the mound for the Moo. He allowed one run on one hit in two and two-thirds innings, striking out six and walking three. Tom Ginther recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
Casey Kostrzewa took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed two runs on two hits in two and two-thirds innings.
The Trappers (16-11 in the second half, 30-27 overall) and the Moo (17-9 in the second half, 28-27 overall) met up for a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Tuesday. Those games had not started as of the writing of this story. The Trappers currently still have a .5 game lead on the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs (16-12 in the second half, 32-26 overall) heading into their final series that starts on Thursday in Minot.
