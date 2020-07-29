The Pierre Trappers competed against the Fremont Moo in the first game of a three game series at Moller Field in Fremont on Tuesday night. The Trappers came out on the losing end of a 13-7 score.
The Trappers opened the game with a home run by leadoff hitter Carter Howell. The Moo responded in the second inning with three runs. The Moo never gave up the lead for the remainder of the game. The Trappers scored two runs in the fourth inning and fifth inning. Howell hit his second home run of the game in the seventh inning. The Moo were able to keep the Trappers at bay, and score enough runs to win.
Steven Boyd earned the victory on the mound for the Moo. He allowed zero runs on one hit in two innings, walking one and striking out four.
Dragon Ryuya took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed five runs on three hits in one-third of an inning while walking one and striking out one.
The Trappers (14-17) played the Moo in the second game of the three game series on Wednesday. That game was not finished by press time. The Trappers finished up their series with the Moo on Thursday. They will host the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in a three game series at Hyde Stadium starting on Friday. Friday’s first pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CT, while Saturday’s first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. Sunday’s first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. CT. Game day promotions are Top Gun Night, What If/Astros Night and Armed Forces Night.
