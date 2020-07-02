The Pierre Trappers just can’t seem to get past the Western Nebraska Pioneers.
The two teams met for the fourth time this season on Wednesday night at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering. The Pioneers entered the game with a 2-1 record against the Trappers. They added another win to their totals by defeating the Trappers in dramatic fashion.
The Trappers bats awoke early on, as they jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the third inning. The Pioneers, not ones to go away quietly, roared back to tie things up at 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth inning. The game went into extra innings. Noah Berghammer scored on a passed ball to give the Trappers a 7-6 lead. That would not be enough. The Pioneers scratched across a pair of runs on a walk-off single by Josh Davis to win 8-7.
Jay Baggs earned the victory for the Pioneers. He allowed one run on one hit in one inning of work.
AJ Fell took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed one run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning.
The Trappers (2-4) and the Pioneers (4-2) met for the second game of their two game series in Gering on Thursday night. That game had not been completed at press time. The Trappers will host the Hastings Sodbusters (1-4) at Hyde Stadium in Pierre in a three game series starting on Friday. Friday and Saturday’s games start at 7:05 p.m. CT. First pitch for Sunday’s game is 2:05 p.m. CT.
