The Pierre Trappers played against the Badlands Big Sticks in the final game of a three game series on Sunday night at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark in Dickinson.
Trappers shortstop Michael Herrera got the scoring started with a lead off home run. The Big Sticks responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first inning. A home run by outfielder Niko Piazza in the second inning was again answered by three Big Sticks home run. The Big Sticks extended their lead to 8-2 in the bottom of the third inning when Mitch Dean and Gabe Knowles came across to score. The Trappers scored a few more runs, but they weren’t able to mount the comeback needed to win. The Big Sticks defeated the Trappers 9-6 to earn the sweep.
Joel Torres earned the victory on the mound for the Big Sticks. He allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings, striking out five.
Dom Parkhurst took the loss for the Trappers. He surrendered eight runs on 11 hits in four innings.
The Trappers (10-9 in the second half, 24-25 overall) have dipped below .500 for the first time since June. They will next see action against the Hub City Hotshots (8-14 in the second half, 21-29 overall) in a two game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre starting on Tuesday. The Trappers are 3-2 against the Hotshots this season, with all five games taking place in Aberdeen. First pitch for both Tuesday and Wednesday’s game is 7:05 p.m. CT.
Daily promotions for both days are Trapper Dog Tuesday and Wine Wednesday. Gameday promotions are Christmas in July Night and Pierre Cowboys Night. The Trappers will be auctioning off specialty Pierre Cowboys inspired Trappers jerseys on Wednesday. The jerseys have the names of the athletes that played on the Pierre Cowboys on the back of the jerseys.
This week will also mark the return of Trappers pitchers Tyler and Connor McDonald. Tyler will start Tuesday's game, while Connor will start Wednesday's game. The McDonalds twins played for the Trappers last season. They will be back for one week only.
