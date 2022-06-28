The Pierre Trappers had another walk-off victory on Monday, this time against the Northern Iowa Ragin’ Roosters, the Trappers finished the game in the bottom of the eighth, winning 14-4.
The game started out pretty tame with the Trappers only scoring three runs in the first four innings, but the fifth inning was where the Trappers picked up momentum adding five runs to the score. The Trappers closed the eighth inning with six runs, finishing the game.
On the field the Trappers held Northern Iowa to only four points, Kaleb Hay pitched most of the game. Hay was the winning pitcher, going five innings against 20 batters with a total of 75 pitches, with 50 strikes, two walks and three strikeouts.
Lewis Manning and Maddox Mueller finished out the last three innings. Manning pitched one inning facing five batters. Manning threw a total of 21 pitches, with 15 strikes. Mueller closed the last two innings and faced nine batters, delivering 34 total pitches, with 15 strikes, one walk and two strikeouts.
Trevor Segraves, who went 3-for-4, led the Trappers at the plate. He scored two runs and had three RBIs for the night.
Segraves said that the Trappers are just getting started.
“I think Trappers baseball is looking up right now. We’re hungry. We want to win and we want to set us up in a good playoff spot before the all-star break,” Segraves said.
Other notable batters were Tynan Shahidi, who scored two and had two RBIs. Preston Lau who went 2-for-3 scoring once and had one RBI.
Shahidi said they are ready to keep winning.
“We had back to back ten run games. I don’t know if we’ve done that this season. I think we just doubled our win total that I’ve seen since I’ve been here. I think we’re a dangerous ball club right now, I think we’re ready to go get three,” Shahidi said.
Koby Rich had the last at-bat of the game, a line drive to left field was just enough for him to get Erik Lemberg home to 10-run the Roosters and end the game.
