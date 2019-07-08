The Pierre Trappers played the Fremont Moo in a pair of games this past weekend at Moller Field in Fremont.
Saturday’s game saw both teams score a tremendous amount of runs. The only innings with runs by either team were the sixth and ninth innings. The Trappers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after the first inning, but that lead would not last long. The Moo scored eight runs in the bottom of the second inning. The Trappers would not be able to make a comeback. The Moo came away with the 19-11 victory.
Nolan Guidry earned the win for the Moo. He allowed nine runs on seven hits in seven innings, walking four and striking out seven.
Colin Smith took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed seven runs on four hits in one and two-thirds innings, walking four.
Sunday’s game was a little closer than the game on Saturday. The Moo jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after a Luke White home run. The Trappers tied things up in the top of the fifth when Alex Gonzales scored on a Nick Grossman single. White struck again in the bottom of the eighth inning. He hit a sacrifice fly that scored Tyler Push to give the Moo the lead. The Trappers responded in the top of the ninth for four runs. That would be enough to clinch a 5-2 Trappers win.
Jackson Back earned the win for the Trappers. He allowed two runs on seven hits in eight and one-third innings, striking out five. Nate Morris recorded the last two outs to earn the save.
Nate Jenkins took the loss for the Moo. He allowed four runs on three hits in one inning, walking two.
The Trappers (7-2 in second half, 21-18 overall) will next see action in a two game series against the Western Nebraska Pioneers (9-1 in second half, 30-8 overall) at the Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gehring. First pitch for both games is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. CT. The Trappers will host the Pioneers at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. Gameday promotions are Wine Wednesday and The Office Night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.