The Expedition League announced their 2019 season awards this week. Pierre Trappers general manager Jackson Bruce was named Executive of the Year.
Attendance at Trappers games at Hyde Stadium increased by 33 percent to 700 fans per game. Part of this is due to Bruce’s nonstop work over the past two seasons. Bruce has worked tirelessly to provide a fun fan experience at Hyde Stadium, as well as give back to the Pierre community.
“I am extremely grateful for being selected as the 2019 Expedition League Executive of the Year,” Bruce said. “It was truly a team effort this season. My staff and I worked hard to make the Trappers experience the best it can be. We couldn’t have done it without all of them. Herman Fennell was instrumental with Game Day Operations and making sure that things ran smoothly. Head Coach Tanner Neale and Assistant Coach Jake Witt worked hard to secure great talent, win ball games, and establish a great team culture. The interns were the heartbeat of the staff and worked hard day in and day out to ensure we were at the top of our game. Concessions Manager Jen Allen and all of our game day staff did an amazing job of making sure that Trappers fans, both young and old, were well taken care of. I can’t thank them enough. The increase in attendance this year and the fan excitement is what shows that the Trappers have made a positive impact in the Pierre community. Pierre has really demonstrated that they are the most supportive community in the Expedition League.”
Trappers owner and Expedition League President Steve Wagner said that Bruce has been instrumental in the Trappers achieving success.
“The passion and excitement that Jackson brings to the Trappers and the community each day is contagious,” Wagner said. “Jackson has a positive can-do attitude, and he has an incredible way of addressing potential problems with solutions. Whenever Jackson comes to me with a challenge or problem, he has already given careful thought to a solution. This is an outstanding leadership quality that not many people possess.”
Badlands Big Sticks infielder Bryson Ford was named the Expedition League MVP, while Western Nebraska’s Ty Bothwell was named Pitcher of the Year. Big Sticks Head Coach Hayden Pewitt was named the Al Wagner Memorial Coach of the Year, while the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs were named the Organization of the Year. Spearfish Sasquatch broadcaster Jonathan Rawson was named Broadcaster of the Year.
