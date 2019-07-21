The Pierre Trappers played the Badlands Big Sticks in a three game series this past weekend at the Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark in Dickinson. This was the first series for both teams after the Expedition League All-Star break.
The Big Sticks handled the Trappers on Friday. They scored two runs in the first inning, one run in the third inning, three runs in the fifth inning and one run in the sixth inning. Big Sticks right fielder Mason Schwellenbach had two two-run home runs. Shortstop Michael Fuhrman added a home run in the third inning. The Big Sticks allowed just seven hits. They got the outs necessary to win 8-0.
Matthew Meskin earned the win for the Big Sticks. He allowed zero runs on six hits in seven innings, walking four and striking out four.
Colin Smith took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed five runs on five hits in four innings, walking two and striking out three.
Saturday’s game saw the Trappers get on the board first when Billy Moreland scored on a dropped third strike. The Big Sticks answered back with a home run by third baseman Mitch Dean. The Bigs Sticks went on to score at least one run in the fourth inning through the seventh inning. They scored six runs in the sixth inning, and three runs in the seventh inning. Those three runs in the seventh inning came on a three-run home run by left fielder Kaimana Souza Paaluhi. The Big Sticks got the outs necessary to earn a 14-1 victory.
Nick Flesher was the winning pitcher for the Big Sticks. He allowed one run on six hits in six and two-thirds innings, striking out five.
Jackson Back took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed eight runs on eight hits in five and two-thirds innings, striking out seven.
The Trappers (10-8 in the second half, 24-24 overall) and the Big Sticks (11-8 in second half, 34-17 overall) will play the third game of the series on Sunday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CT.
The Trappers will be back at home for eight straight days of home games starting on Tuesday. They will play the Hub City Hot Shots for the first time at Hyde Stadium this season on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. Daily promotion is Trapper Dog Tuesday, while gameday promotion is Christmas in July.
