The Pierre Trappers took on the Badlands Big Sticks at Hyde Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the final game for both teams before this week’s Expedition League All-Star break.
The Trappers started the game on a roll, scoring three runs in each of the first four innings. Half of those 12 runs came off of bases loaded walks. Another third of those runs came on a base clearing three RBI double by Billy Moreland. The Trappers extended their lead to 13-0 in the fifth inning when Sam Kalberer scored on a passed ball. The Big Sticks finally got on the board in the top of the sixth inning when Gabe Knowles hit a home run. The Trappers scored their seventh run off a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Big Sticks got their second home run of the game in the top of the ninth, but that would be as far as the rally would go. The Trappers won 14-2.
Trappers head coach Tanner Neale told the Capital Journal that Sunday’s game was a good one for the team.
“We needed to get some momentum heading into the All-Star break, and we need some rest,” Neale said. “We came out, put this game away early and put up a big number, which is kind of refreshing.”
A.J. Fell earned the victory on the mound for the Trappers. He allowed zero runs on four hits in five innings, walking two and striking out two.
Tyler Chipman took the loss for the Big Sticks. He allowed six runs on four hits in one and two-thirds innings, walking seven.
Third baseman Zane Phelps, shortstop Michael Herrera, and pitchers Kyle Nordby, Jackson Back and Dominic Parkhurst were named to the Lewis Division All-Star Team for the Expedition League All-Star Game at Corbett Field in Minot on Tuesday. Phelps is scheduled to compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday. The Trappers who haven’t earned the trip to the All-Star Game will now enjoy the Expedition League All-Star break, which runs Monday-Thursday. Neale said that whatever the players do on their break is up to them.
“I know a couple are going to go to Rapid City with Seth Brewer, but I’d guess most of them will stick around their host families and do the river thing,” Neale said. “The big thing for them is to just relax. This is the first break in a long time for some of these guys. We’re going to use that break to bond together like we always do. They’re going to have fun being the college athletes that they are, and they’re going to enjoy the last few weeks they have with each other.”
The Trappers (10-6 in second half, 24-22 overall) will next see action in a three game series starting on Friday against the Badlands Big Sticks in Dickinson. First pitch for the first two games of the series is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. CT. First pitch for next Sunday’s game is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CT.
