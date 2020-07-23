The Pierre Trappers hosted the Western Nebraska Pioneers in the final game of a two-game home stand at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Thursday night. The Trappers were able to hold on for a slim victory, but it took a team effort.
A game opening run off of a Josh Davis double by the Pioneers was answered by the second straight opening at-bat home run for Nick Grossman. The Trappers and Pioneers traded runs in the early part of the game. Down 3-2, the Trappers were able to roar back to take the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. They added two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth off of a home run by first baseman Cooper McMurray. That home run proved to be crucial. The Pioneers attempted a comeback, but it fell just short. The Trappers were able to come away with a 7-6 victory.
Koby Bishop earned the victory on the mound for the Trappers. He allowed four runs on seven hits in five and one-third innings, walking two and striking out five. Billy Moreland threw one scoreless inning in relief to earn the save.
Reagan Haas took the loss for the Pioneers. He allowed five runs on six hits in four innings, walking one and striking out three.
The Trappers (12-15) will play the Badlands Bigs Sticks (15-11) in the first game of a three game series at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark in Dickinson. That game is the first of a six game road trip that sees the Trappers also play the Fremont Moo at Moller Field in Fremont.
