The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League kicked off their 2022 season on Thursday night with a 13-4 win against the North Iowa Ragin’ Roosters
The Ragin Roosters scored the first runs on the game in the top of the second inning, but the Trappers answered back. They kept up their momentum, as the first inning was the only inning in which the Trappers did not score a run. Trappers coach Jamy Haberger said he was happy with the win.
“Tonight felt great,” Haberger said. “It was a great team effort. Everyone that got in the game produced. For our first game, we did make mistakes, but you couldn’t ask for a better outing from these guys.”
The Ragin’ Roosters outhit the Trappers 11-7, but their pitchers struggled finding the strike zone. Instead, the Trappers were hit by pitches five times. They scored four runs on wild pitches and passed balls. The Trappers were one run away from getting the first ten-run rule win in team history, as that is a new rule for the 2022 season. Kaleb Hay picked up the win after tossing the first five innings. Haberger said the team doesn't need to work on much.
“We need to work on our communication,” Haberger said. “We did a great job. We’re still getting to know each other. I’m still getting to know these players. All in all, I don’t think we have to work on anything. We did a great job tonight.”
This is Haberger’s second stint in Pierre, with his first as head coach. Haberger is excited to be back in town again.
“It’s great to be back,” Haberger said. “I feel a lot more comfortable. I came back because I love the fans, and I love this town. I’m looking forward to a great season.”
The Trappers will host the Ragin’ Roosters for three more games this weekend. Friday and Saturday’s games are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m., with Sunday’s game scheduled to start at 5:35 p.m. Friday’s game promotion is Top Gun Night, while Saturday is Rock and Roll Night. Sunday is USA Night/Bark in the Park/Red Rossa Night.
