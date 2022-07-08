The Trappers kicked off their championship series on Thursday night against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs and while they didn’t pull off a win, the Trappers were able to hold them better than they have in most games this season.
Souris Valley came out on top with a 6-2 win, but the Trappers held them to nine innings.
Hunt said that the team worked really hard last night against the Sabre Dogs to hold them at six runs.
“Absolutely the boys fought hard last night and we had some opportunities last night in the eighth inning to tie it up and just couldn’t get it tied up,” Hunt said.
Louis Manning pitched the entire nine innings for the Trappers last night, Manning took the loss allowing six runs on nine hits, two walks and four strikeouts.
Hunt said that Louis Manning did a great job last night despite the first two innings where some runs were given up.
“Louis worked really hard last night and unfortunately he gave up five runs in the first two innings but he was able to shut them down after that and I’m proud of his hard work,” Hunt said.
Thomas Gutierrez took the win for Souris Valley, Gutierrez pitched seven innings allowing only two runs and five hits, one walk and two strikeouts.
Tyler Traphagen led things at the plate, Traphagen went 2-for-4 and scored once. Hunter Brown and Jacob Griffin followed him each tallying a hit for the team and accounting for an RBI.
Hunt said that the team is focusing on getting good hits for Friday’s game.
“Just be patient at the plate, get the timely hit, just relax and those good things will happen,” Hunt said.
Hunt also said that the team is ready to keep playing hard the rest of this series.
“They know that this team is beatable as good as they are so my guys are just going to keep digging in and you know we’re due so we still think there’s some things we can do to the Sabre Dogs record,” Hunt said.
The Trappers will have at least two more games to play in Hyde Field for the championship series, if they are able to pull a win tonight or tomorrow they will play Sunday and Monday as well.
Hunt said that it’s important they get fans in the stadium for the games.
“It might be your last opportunity to come see the Trappers play so you’re gonna want to be out here,” Hunt said.
The best-of-five series continues Friday through Monday, with Sunday and Monday only if necessary.
