The Pierre Trappers scored eight runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie up a Saturday game against Red River, thus initiating the Expedition League’s first-ever home run derby.
Isaac Becker got it done for the Pilots, hitting a ball over the 383-foot centerfield wall at Hyde Stadium. The Trappers lost 10-9.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Trappers fell 2-0 to the Pilots for their sixth straight loss and to 7-20 on the season, while the Pilots improved to 11-12, winning five of their last six games.
The Trappers host Red River at 5:35 p.m. on Sunday followed by a three-game homestand against the North Iowa Ragin’ Roosters starting at 7:05 p.m. Monday.
“My team never gives up,” Pierre General Manager John Hunt said about the Trappers’ late rally in the first game. “They always fight until the very last out. We have to get the clutch hit at the right time. As soon as this starts, the guys will (begin winning).”
The first game was a continuation of Friday night’s game, which was rained out in the third inning with the Pilots leading 5-0. The Pilots scored 3 runs in the fifth and one more in the seventh, for a 9-1 lead.
At the bottom of the ninth, Pierre’s Maddox Mueller flyed out. Carson Trumpold hit a single. Pierre loaded the bases after Pilot relief pitcher Wyatt Owens hit batters Andrew Beavers and Erik Lemberg.
Jacob Griffin hit a ground ball and reached first base on an error by the pitcher, allowing Trumpold to score.
Jackson Mix walked, bringing in Beavers, making the score 9-3.
Pilot pitcher Collin Quandee then came in for Owens, and the Trappers’ Tyler Traphagen singled to bring home Lemberg.
Pierre’s Hunter Brown then doubled. An error allowed four Trappers to score, putting them within one run of a tie.
With two outs, Mueller, Tynan Shahidi and Trevor Seagraves walked to load the bases. Garrett Arnold singled, bringing home Mueller, but Shahidi was tagged out at home, ending regulation play in a 9-9 tie.
Hunt explained that the home run derby is something new in the league to save young pitchers from throwing too much.
Each team chooses three players, who get five hits each. Coaches became pitchers, throwing the ball at a slower speed from a shorter distance.
Becker was the only one to hit a home run.
“We wish we would’ve won it,” Hunt said. “I think the fans had a great time.”
Pitcher Jaxson Lucas got the win for the Pilots, while Van Camp was tagged with the loss.
Brown led the Trappers with three RBIs; Brown and Mix had two walks each. Micah Barkenhagen led the Pilots with three hits.
In game two, pitcher Logan McKeever recorded 18 outs for the Trappers but was tagged with the loss after allowing one run on five hits and striking out six through six innings. Tyler Wiltshire got the win, allowing one hit, no runs and striking out four in three innings.
Kolby Rich, Arnold, Noah McCreary and Traphagen led Pierre with one hit a piece.
Jalyn Lee and Alex Miller had multiple hits for the Pilots; Lee went 3-for-4.
