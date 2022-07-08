The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs defeated the Pierre Trappers 6-3 on Friday to take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-five series for the Expedition League championship.

The Trappers will need to win the game at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday at Hyde Stadium in Pierre to keep the series alive.

Pierre pitcher Casey Kostrzewa was tagged with the loss after giving up six hits, walking four and striking out one in six innings.

Noah McCreary led the Trappers with two hits, including a triple. Third baseman Hunter Brown had two hits.

The Sabre Dogs scored its runs off seven hits and seven walks.

