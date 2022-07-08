featured top story Trappers lose second game in championship series Capital Journal Jul 8, 2022 Jul 8, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs defeated the Pierre Trappers 6-3 on Friday to take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-five series for the Expedition League championship.The Trappers will need to win the game at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday at Hyde Stadium in Pierre to keep the series alive.Pierre pitcher Casey Kostrzewa was tagged with the loss after giving up six hits, walking four and striking out one in six innings.Noah McCreary led the Trappers with two hits, including a triple. Third baseman Hunter Brown had two hits.The Sabre Dogs scored its runs off seven hits and seven walks. Copy article link Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Share feedback on this article Thanks for the feedback. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pierre Trappers Sport Softball Baseball Dog Sabre Series Hit Casey Kostrzewa Hunter Brown Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
