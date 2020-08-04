It just seems like the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs have the Pierre Trappers’ number.
The Sabre Dogs defeated the Trappers 11-5 on Monday night at Corbett Field in Minot. Monday’s loss was the third straight for the Trappers against the Sabre Dogs, who have won four of the six games the teams have played against each other.
The Sabre Dogs jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the third inning. The Trappers never got closer than three runs down from tying the game. The Sabre Dogs were led offensively by Josh Sololmon, Mason Dineson and Nik Levensteins, who each had three hits. Bo McClintock and Allen Greier each had three runs batted in. The Trappers had five batters get two hits. Alex Gonzales led the way with three runs batted in, all of which came on a home run in the sixth inning.
Ryan Lobus earned the victory on the mound for the Sabre Dogs. He allowed five runs on ten hits in six innings.
Jake Leger took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed eight runs on ten hits in four innings.
The Trappers (15-22) and the Sabre Dogs (19-16) play each other in the final game of their two-game series at Corbett Field in Minot on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. The Trappers and Sabre Dogs will play each other in a two game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre starting on Wednesday. First pitch for each game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. Gameday promotions are Millenial Night and National Root Beer Float Night.
