The Pierre Trappers may not have come out on top against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs on Thursday, but they did have some great highlights during the game.
The Trappers kicked off their seven-game homestand last night at Hyde field to finish out their three-game series against the Dogs. The Dogs put up a good challenge and walked away with a 10-2 win over the Trappers.
However, the Trappers made some significant progress from their first game at Corbett Field on Tuesday to last night’s.
Trappers General Manager John Hunt agreed.
“Yes, I think we are making progress against these guys each time we play them,” Hunt said.
Hunt also found that time playing at home is a good chance for the guys to get used to playing together.
“We’re still early in the season. The guys are still getting comfortable playing together. Being at home for seven days in a row. We’ve spent so much time traveling since the beginning of the season, that will also help the camaraderie of the guys,” Hunt said.
Louis Manning pitched six innings last night he faced 34 batters and went 98 pitches, 59 strikes, five walks and two strikeouts. Parker Lewis pitched the last three innings facing 15 batters from the mound, throwing 54 pitches, with 31 strikes, two walks and two strikeouts.
Trent Dewyer pitched eight innings for the Dogs last night he faced 28 batters, racking up 96 pitches, with 65 stikes, one walk and 11 strikeouts.
Anthony Barraza shined last night on a line drive at first base that he was able to make an out on and then he also had a homerun in the bottom of the fourth inning. His homerun gave him two RBIs for the night as he was able to get Tynan Shahidi across home as well.
Hunt said that a big part of the game last night was the home crowd, with Barraza and other players feeding off the crowd’s energy.
“I think he was feeding off the crowd, I mean he’s a pretty excitable guy anyways, so we have a team full of guys that want to keep that energy level up. Like I said before, it’s just easier to do at home,” Hunt said.
The Trappers came up short, losing all three games against the Sabre Dogs. The Trappers fell 10-0 on Wednesday and lost 12-2 on Tuesday.
The Trappers will begin a three-game series against the Red River Pilots starting Friday night. The Pilots are 9-11 and the Trappers record is at 7-18 after last night.
Hunt said the Trappers are excited to play a more evenly matched team.
“Just the fact that we’re going to be able to play against a more evenly matched team will make it more fun for the fans to watch and better for the guys to be able to compete,” Hunt said.
