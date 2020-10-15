The Expedition League announced their season end awards on Wednesday. Four Pierre Trappers players earned awards and were named to the 2020 All-Expedition League Team.
Pitcher Ethan Skuija was named the 2020 Pitcher of the Year. He led the league in strikeouts (75) and earned run average (1.25). Skuija gave up 13 runs on 20 hits in 43.1 innings pitched. He was also named to the All-Expedition League Team.
First baseman Cooper McMurray was named to the All-Expedition League team. He was the team leader in batting average (.355) and home runs (10). McMurray was second on the team in RBIs (31), fourth in hits (39), and fifth in runs scored (25).
Outfielders Nick Grossman and Carter Howell were also named to the All-Expedition League team. Grossman led the Trappers in hits (48), runs (35), and RBIs (37). He was second on the team in home runs (six), and fourth in batting average (.284). Howell was second on the team in batting average (.320) and hits (47). He was third on the Trappers in home runs (four) and RBIs (26), and fourth in runs scored (30).
Fremont Moo outfielder Ronnie McBride was named the Expedition League MVP, while Moo manager Shea Bennett was named the Al Wagner Memorial Coach of the Year. Badlands Bigs Sticks general manager Jason Watson was named the Executive of the Year, while the Big Sticks were named the Organization of the Year. Souris Valley Sabre Dogs broadcaster Max Tanzer was named the Broadcaster of the Year, while the Sabre Dogs won the Best Social Media Award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.