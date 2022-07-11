The Pierre Trappers closed out their season last night at Hyde Stadium with a heartbreaking loss against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs during game 4 of the Expedition League’s Championship Series.
The Trappers who just came off of a win on Saturday had hopes to tie up the series last night, but lost 2-1 in the ninth. However, the Trappers fought hard against the Sabre Dogs.
General Manager John Hunt said while it’s a tough loss the players put their all into last nights game.
“Everybody’s a little disappointed. We were very close. We ended the game with bases loaded and lost by one in the Championship Series. The guys fought hard but there’s a little disappointment that comes with it,” Hunt said.
Jack Van Camp started off on the mound, pitching three innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out three last night.
Following Van Camp, Nick Blessing stepped on to the mound, also going for three innings. He allowed no runs on two hits, striking out one.
Colton Yanish finished out the game for the Trappers, allowing no runs or hits and had one strikeout.
The Trappers struggled at the plate and couldn’t bring a run in until the top of the ninth. Jackson Mix, Connor Bedneck, Will Hoch and Cy Probst all had a hit to lead the Trappers.
Hunt said that there were a lot of good hits last night, but they were just in the wrong spots.
“We had a lot of hard hit balls, but they were hit right at people. Unfortunately, the baseball gods weren’t with us last night in that respect,” Hunt said.
Trevor Seagraves came in as a designated base runner for the Trappers and was able to get home to put the Trappers on the board.
But it’s the rest of the inning that left fans and players on the edge of their seats. Bases were loaded with two outs down for the Sabre Dogs when Hunter Brown stepped up to the plate but couldn’t bring Tyler Traphagen home from third base to tie the game. The Sabre Dogs ended the night by taking the championship.
Hunt said it was difficult to see the game end that way, but the guys played hard until the very end.
“They never gave up all the way to the very end. Again, we left the bases loaded, not just the runner at third base. So we had the opportunity right there at the end to take the lead. They would have had an at bat but a strikeout looking is a tough way to end up in the game with bases loaded,” Hunt said.
Hunt said regardless of the outcome of this game he’s proud of this team.
“I can’t say enough how proud I am of these guys, how proud I am to be their general manager all season long. And I just appreciate their hard work and they’re never give up attitude. And it showed all the way till the very last very last swing of the game,” Hunt said.
